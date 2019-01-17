Maggi signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Maggi toiled at Triple-A for a second consecutive season, hitting a respectable .272/.333/.345 with 11 stolen bases in 64 games with Columbus. He served a 50-game suspension at the beginning of the year after testing positive for Amphetamine. The utility man, who turns 30 in March, figures to offer organizational depth for the Twins in 2019.

