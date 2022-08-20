Bundy (7-5) gave up one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out two over 5.1 innings to earn the win in a 2-1 victory over the Rangers on Friday.

Bundy found success at home against the Rangers by leaning heavily on his off-speed offerings and pitching to contact. Only 28 of the 71 pitches he threw were fastballs. Bundy also benefited from errorless defensive support which helped him to notch his seventh win in 21 starts this season despite not having gone six innings in a start since June 25. The 29-year-old right-hander has a career 4.72 ERA in 869 innings pitched. Bundy is tentatively expected to make his next start at Houston.