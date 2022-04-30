Bundy (3-1) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings as the Twins fell 6-1 to the Rays. He struck out seven.

A pair of homers by rookie Josh Lowe in the first inning and Mike Zunino in the third accounted for most of the damage off Bundy. The veteran right-hander did set season highs in innings and strikeouts, however, salvaging a little value out of his first poor outing of the year. Bundy will carry a 2.95 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 19:2 K:BB through 21.1 innings into his next start.