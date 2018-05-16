Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Day off Wednesday

Escobar is out of the lineup against the Cardinals on Wednesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Escobar will receive a rare day off following 23 straight starts in the Twins' lineup as Ehire Adrianza gets the nod at shortstop and Gregorio Petit at third base. Over 35 games this year, Escobar is hitting .281/.333/.547 with seven home runs and 21 RBI. Expect to see him back in the lineup for Friday's game versus Milwaukee.