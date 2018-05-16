Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Day off Wednesday
Escobar is out of the lineup against the Cardinals on Wednesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Escobar will receive a rare day off following 23 straight starts in the Twins' lineup as Ehire Adrianza gets the nod at shortstop and Gregorio Petit at third base. Over 35 games this year, Escobar is hitting .281/.333/.547 with seven home runs and 21 RBI. Expect to see him back in the lineup for Friday's game versus Milwaukee.
More News
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Two more hits Tuesday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Hits two home runs Friday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Records three hits•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: On bench Saturday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Out of lineup against Mariners•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Posts multi-hit effort Monday•
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...