Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Dealing with elbow contusion

Escobar was diagnosed with a right elbow contusion after being removed from Thursday's game, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Escobar was taken out of Thursday's game after being struck with a pitch earlier in the contest. It sounds like he avoided any major damage, so Escobar should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener against Texas.

