Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Drills 12th home run
Escobar went 2-for-4 with a home run Thursday, driving in two runs in a 7-2 win against the White Sox.
Escobar is slashing a strong .286/.340/.562 with 12 long balls and an MLB-leading 24 doubles. The 29-year-old infielder has caught fire so far in June, going 11-for-26 with five double and four home runs. If Escobar continues batting anywhere near this level for the rest of the year he should surpass nearly all of his career highs.
