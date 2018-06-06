Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Drives home five in doublheader

Escobar went 5-for-8 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Escobar powered the Twins offense Tuesday, driving home all but two of their runs in the doubleheader. The 29-year-old is 12-for-28 with five doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over his last seven games.

More News
Our Latest Stories