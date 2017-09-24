Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Drives in four Sunday
Escobar went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI during Sunday's win over the Tigers.
Escobar slapped an RBI single in the fifth inning and followed that up with a three-run shot in the sixth. The Twins' third baseman put together a strong performance during the four-game series, going 6-for-18 with seven RBI in the sweep. He now holds a .252 average with 20 homers and 70 RBI on the campaign.
More News
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Hits 19th bomb in loss•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Ropes homer Saturday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Hits another homer Sunday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Takes back starting role with Sano out•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Two RBI hits in nightcap•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...