Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Drives in four Sunday

Escobar went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI during Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Escobar slapped an RBI single in the fifth inning and followed that up with a three-run shot in the sixth. The Twins' third baseman put together a strong performance during the four-game series, going 6-for-18 with seven RBI in the sweep. He now holds a .252 average with 20 homers and 70 RBI on the campaign.