Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Drives in three

Escobar went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.

Escobar doubled in a couple of runs in the sixth inning, then came through with the game-winning RBI single in the eighth to break a 2-2 tie. The 29-year-old has now tallied three straight multi-hit games with five doubles and six RBI over that span, and is riding an eight-game hitting streak to raise his slash line to .305/.355/.582.