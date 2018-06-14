Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Drives in two

Escobar went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Tigers.

Escobar was all of the Minnesota offense in this one, as his first inning single plated the club's only two runs in the game. The 29-year-old is hitting an impressive .391 with 13 extra-base hits in 12 games since the calendar flipped to June. Boosted by that stretch, he's slashing .288/.339/.562 on the year to go along with 12 homers and 39 RBI.