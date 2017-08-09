Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Everyday role slips away
Escobar is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Escobar's opportunities have been on the rise since late July after manager Paul Molitor removed Jorge Polanco from his everyday role at shortstop, but Escobar hasn't really been able to capitalize. He's batting an unremarkable .203/.329/.305 since the All-Star break, and with Polanco having heated up in recent games to take back ownership of the shortstop spot, Escobar's window to make an impact for fantasy owners may have closed. Escobar will hit the bench for a second straight game Wednesday.
