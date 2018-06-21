Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Exits after taking pitch off elbow

Escobar exited Thursday's game against the Red Sox in the third inning, likely due to the fact he was hit by a pitch in the elbow earlier in the game, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Escobar took a pitch off his elbow in the first inning, though he was initially able to stay in the game before being removed prior to the fourth frame. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at the moment. Taylor Motter came in to play third base.