Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Gets breather Tuesday
Escobar is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Escobar is just 3-for-22 (.136) in seven games this month, so he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting nine straight contests. Jorge Polanco will take his place at shortstop for the game.
