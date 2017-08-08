Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Gets breather Tuesday

Escobar is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Escobar is just 3-for-22 (.136) in seven games this month, so he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting nine straight contests. Jorge Polanco will take his place at shortstop for the game.

