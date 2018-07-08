Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Goes deep for 14th home run

Escobar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Orioles.

Escobar took Alex Cobb deep in the sixth inning for his 14th home run of the season and second in his past five starts. Though he went from June 7 to July 4 without a home run, he has still maintained a .524 slugging percentage in 319 at-bats this season, a mark that would be his career-best by nearly 100 points. He may be in for a loss of playing time presuming Miguel Sano rejoins the major-league team at some point this summer, though the Twins will be hard-pressed to move Escobar's bat out of the lineup.

