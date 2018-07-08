Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Goes deep for 14th home run
Escobar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Orioles.
Escobar took Alex Cobb deep in the sixth inning for his 14th home run of the season and second in his past five starts. Though he went from June 7 to July 4 without a home run, he has still maintained a .524 slugging percentage in 319 at-bats this season, a mark that would be his career-best by nearly 100 points. He may be in for a loss of playing time presuming Miguel Sano rejoins the major-league team at some point this summer, though the Twins will be hard-pressed to move Escobar's bat out of the lineup.
More News
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Hits ninth-inning homer•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Not starting Monday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: In Saturday's lineup•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Remains out of Friday's lineup•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Dealing with elbow contusion•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Exits after taking pitch off elbow•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start