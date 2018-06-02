Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Goes yard twice Friday
Escobar went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 7-4 win over Cleveland.
After going 19 games without a homer through most of May, Escobar has suddenly found his power stroke, going yard three times in the last two games to give him 10 home runs on the year along with a .272/.327/.523 slash line. The 29-year-old was streaky in his breakout 2017 campaign as well, so don't be surprised if he continues putting up big numbers through the weekend.
