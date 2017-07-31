Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Hits 10th homer Sunday

Escobar went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Oakland.

Escobar followed in the footsteps of fellow infielder Brian Dozier, homering in his first at-bat before making five consecutive outs as this 12-inning contest progressed. The versatile switch-hitter has now hit double-digit long balls twice in the past three seasons.

