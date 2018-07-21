Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Hits another double in loss
Escobar went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs in the Twins' 6-5 loss to the Royals on Friday.
It was an active day for the 29-year-old shortstop, who got on base in three of his five at-bats and laced his league-leading 36th double of the season. Escobar is currently on pace for 61 two-baggers and has 52 extra-base hits through 91 games overall, part of the reason he owns a .509 slugging percentage that would easily be a career-best mark if he can maintain it the rest of the season.
