Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Hits ninth-inning homer

Escobar went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Wednesday against the Brewers.

The homer came with two outs in the ninth inning against closer Corey Knebel, but it wasn't enough to close the gap as the Twins lost 3-2. The multi-hit game was a key one for Escobar, as he had gone just 4-for-43 over his previous 13 games, putting his playing time potentially in jeopardy with Jorge Polanco back from his suspension.

