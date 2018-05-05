Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Hits two home runs Friday

Escobar went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's win over the White Sox.

Escobar hit a solo home run in the second inning, another solo shot in the third and an RBI double in the fifth. He also took a walk and got caught stealing. Escobar has gone 21-for-60 (.350) in his last 15 games, and has brought his OPS up to 1.010 on the year. The 29-year-old now has 14 doubles -- which lead the majors -- and his .316 batting average is good for fourth among all MLB shortstops.