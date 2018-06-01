Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Homers in multi-hit effort

Escobar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in the Twins' 9-8 defeat to the Indians on Thursday.

After putting up a phenomenal .959 OPS in April, Escobar scuffled in May with a .670 mark in the month over 105 at-bats, but he broke through and launched his first long ball in nearly three weeks with this sixth-inning blast off Shane Bieber. He's still got a solid .267/.324/.492 slash line on the season, so hopefully he can build off this strong performance and regain his early-season form as the calendar flips to June.