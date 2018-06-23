Twins' Eduardo Escobar: In Saturday's lineup
Escobar (elbow) will man third base and bat third in the order against Texas on Saturday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Escobar was forced to begin Friday's game on the bench due to a right elbow bruise, though the 29-year-old entered the contest as a pinch hitter and looks close to full health after a slight scare earlier this week. Over 69 games this year, Escobar is hitting .298 with a .923 OPS.
