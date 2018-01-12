Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Inks deal with Twins, avoids arbitration

Escobar signed a one-year, $4.85 million deal with the Twins on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Escobar enjoyed a solid yet unspectacular season with the Twins in 2017, slashing .254/.309/.449 over 499 plate appearances, including career-high marks of 21 home runs, 73 RBI and five stolen bases. He'll likely see a majority of his playing time at third base and DH this upcoming season.