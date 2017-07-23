Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Likely to see increased opportunities
Escobar will start at third base and man the leadoff spot Sunday against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Though Escobar finds himself at the hot corner Sunday, it's expected that he'll see more reps at shortstop in the near future with Twins manager Paul Molitor announcing Saturday that Jorge Polanco would be removed from his everyday role at the position in order to open up more at-bats for Escobar and Ehire Adrianza, according to LaVelle E. Neal of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Thanks to his versatility, Escobar had already been seeing semi-regular at-bats at a number of different positions, but with his opportunities likely to increase, so too will his fantasy value. Escobar is hitting .275 with eight home runs and 30 RBI over 242 plate appearances this season.
