Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Likely to start at shortstop
Escobar is expected to be Minnesota's starting shortstop for Opening Day, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Escobar had been in line to open the year in a reserve role for the Twins. However, Jorge Polanco was suspended 80 games Sunday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, moving Escobar to the top of the team's depth chart at shortstop. Last season, Escobar hit .254/.309/.449 over 129 games with the Twins.
More News
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Inks deal with Twins, avoids arbitration•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Sits Thursday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Drives in four Sunday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Hits 19th bomb in loss•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Ropes homer Saturday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Hits another homer Sunday•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...