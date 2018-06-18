Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Logs multi-hit performance

Escobar went 3-for-4 with three doubles and one RBI during Sunday's loss to the Indians.

Escobar plated Minnesota's lone run on an RBI double in the first inning. He's put together a seven-game hitting streak, going 12-for-27 with seven extra-base hits and seven RBI over that span. Escobar is slashing .302/.353/.579 with 12 homers and 45 RBI through 65 games this season.