Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Logs third triple

Escobar went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and a walk in Monday's 8-3 win over Toronto.

Escobar tripled home a run in the first inning, and he brought in a run on a single to left field in the fourth. The 29-year-old has gone 5-for-13 with two extra-base hits and three RBI in four games since the beginning of the second half.