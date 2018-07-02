Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Not starting Monday

Escobar is not starting Monday against the Brewers, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Escobar will head to the bench in favor of Willians Astudillo. There's now less playing time to go around in the Twins' infield with Jorge Polanco returning from his PED suspension, but Escobar should still start regularly after impressing to the tune of a .277/.332/.527 line on the season.

