Twins' Eduardo Escobar: On bench Saturday

Escobar is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rays, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Escobar has taken over as the everyday shortstop in Minnesota while Jorge Polanco is suspended. Saturday will be just his third game out of the lineup. He's doing a solid job filling in for Polanco, hitting .277/.321/.468 through 53 plate appearances. Signs point to those numbers falling, though, as he's benefiting from a .353 BABIP and has a career-high 26.4 percent strikeout rate. Ehire Adrianza will start at shortstop in his place.