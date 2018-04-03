Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Posts multi-hit effort Monday

Escobar went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored in Monday's loss to the Pirates.

Although the Twins lost, Escobar put together his second consecutive multi-hit outing, with one of his hits being a double. However, while Escobar has gone 5-for-13 (.385) over three games this season, strikeouts have been an issue early on. Across his 13 plate appearances, the 29-year-old has struck out five times.