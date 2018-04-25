Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Records three hits

Escobar went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Tuesday against the Yankees.

Escobar batted cleanup for the second time this season with left-handed pitcher C.C. Sabathia on the mound and took advantage by posting his first three-hit performance of the season. Though he has only two home runs, he has a 38 percent hard contact rate which has resulted in a .534 slugging percentage. With Jorge Polanco serving an 80-game suspension, Escobar should have the opportunity to maintain his solid early season performance while seeing consistent at-bats.