Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Shows power Sunday
Escobar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win against the Orioles.
Escobar sat out Saturday after a subpar showing on Opening Day. The rest appeared to help, as he put on a show in Sunday's victory, with each of his hits being for extra bases. Moving forward, Escobar figures to see regular time in Minnesota's lineup while Jorge Polanco serves his 80-game suspension.
More News
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Likely to start at shortstop•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Inks deal with Twins, avoids arbitration•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Sits Thursday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Drives in four Sunday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Hits 19th bomb in loss•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...