Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Shows power Sunday

Escobar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win against the Orioles.

Escobar sat out Saturday after a subpar showing on Opening Day. The rest appeared to help, as he put on a show in Sunday's victory, with each of his hits being for extra bases. Moving forward, Escobar figures to see regular time in Minnesota's lineup while Jorge Polanco serves his 80-game suspension.