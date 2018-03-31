Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Takes seat Saturday

Escober is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Escobar will head to the bench after starting at shortstop and going 1-for-5 in the season opener. The 28-year-old switch hitter is expected to see the majority of starts at shortstop with Jorge Polanco suspended for 80 games.

