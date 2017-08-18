Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Two RBI hits in nightcap

Escobar went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in the nightcap of Thursday's doubleheader against the Indians.

Escobar produced an RBI single in the third inning and added an RBI double in the eighth. Both of those hits came tantalizingly close to doing even more damage, as each pushed an additional runner to third base. The versatile infielder had quite the day overall, finishing 4-for-9 with two doubles and three RBI between the two games.