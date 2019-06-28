Adrianza (abdomen) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Unspecified abdominal issues put Adrianza on the IL, but he's received clearance to return without a minor-league rehab assignment. Adrianza has limited experience in the outfield, but he has played there a bit this season; the 29-year-old could see some time in the corners with several Twins outfielders on the IL, in addition to spot duty in the infield.

