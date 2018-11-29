Adrianza (shoulder) signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Twins on Thursday, avoiding arbitration.

Adrianza appeared in 114 games for the Twins in 2018, slashing .251/.301/.379 with six homers and five stolen bases. He underwent shoulder surgery in October, though he's expected to be back to full health before the start of the season. Adrianza looks to be in line to open the 2019 campaign as the Twins' utility man.

More News
Our Latest Stories