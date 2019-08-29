Adrianza will start in right field and bat fifth Thursday against the White Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With three of the Twins' everyday players (Marwin Gonzalez, Max Kepler and Miguel Sano) considered day-to-day with injuries, Adrianza will not only capture his second straight start but occupy a prominent spot in the lineup. Both Kepler and Sano will be available off the bench and could be ready to rejoin the lineup as soon as Friday in Detroit, so Adrianza doesn't look like he'll have much longevity in the Twins' starting nine.