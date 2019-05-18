Adrianza went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Mariners.

Adrianza opened the scoring with a solo home run in the third inning, and then knocked in first baseman C.J. Cron with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. The infielder started at third base and batted eighth in the contest. Adrianza is hitting .200 with three homers, six RBI and 10 runs scored over 65 at-bats this season.