Adrianza will start at first base and bat ninth Sunday against the Royals, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Manager Rocco Baldelli will reward Adrianza will a fourth consecutive start after the utility man rapped out five hits and drew a walk in the previous three contests. Adrianza offers some nice versatility and has made impressive strides at the plate this season -- his .794 OPS is 87 points better than his previous career high -- but he'll have trouble finding consistent playing time in a loaded Minnesota lineup once his recent surge ends.