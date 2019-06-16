Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Fourth straight start
Adrianza will start at first base and bat ninth Sunday against the Royals, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Manager Rocco Baldelli will reward Adrianza will a fourth consecutive start after the utility man rapped out five hits and drew a walk in the previous three contests. Adrianza offers some nice versatility and has made impressive strides at the plate this season -- his .794 OPS is 87 points better than his previous career high -- but he'll have trouble finding consistent playing time in a loaded Minnesota lineup once his recent surge ends.
