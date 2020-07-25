Adrianza is in Saturday's starting lineup against the White Sox at second base and batting ninth.
Adrianza gets the start against left-handed Dallas Keuchel with Luis Arraez moving to the bench. Adrianza will reprise his role as a utility player, but could get regular starts at second base when the Twins face a left-handed pitcher.
