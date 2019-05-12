Adrianza will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Tigers, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Adrianza was in the lineup for both halves of Saturday's doubleheader, finishing the day 1-for-6 with a pair of walks. Though he'll stick in the starting nine Sunday in place of a resting Jonathan Schoop, Adrianza likely won't be in store for a more extended run in the lineup anytime soon while he maintains a .423 OPS on the season.