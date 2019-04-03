Adrianza is hitting eighth and starting at shortstop Wednesday against Kansas City, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Jonathan Schoop will have the day off Wednesday, which gives Adrianza his first start of the year. Adrianza will be the main middle-infield utility reserve with Marwin Gonzalez starting the year as the primary third baseman, so if either Schoop or shortstop Jorge Polanco go down, Adrianza should be the next man up.