Adrianza is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals.
Adrianza entered the starting nine in each of the past four games, going 2-for-13 with a walk and four strikeouts in those contests. Even though Josh Donaldson (calf) is on the injured list, Adrianza is expected to stick in a bench role for the foreseeable future. Marwin Gonzalez will instead serve as Donaldson's primary replacement at the hot corner.
