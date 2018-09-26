Adrianza is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Adrianza has fallen into a near-everyday role with Miguel Sano out with a leg injury. He sits Wednesday after starting 12 of the last 13 games. Willians Astudillo will move out from behind the plate to start at third base, with Chris Gimenez catching.

