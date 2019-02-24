Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Limited to hitting left handed
Adrianza, a switch hitter, is limited to hitting left handed as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He batted leadoff and played third base in a split squad game Saturday, going 0-for-2. "I don't know how long it's going to be, but I have to follow the [recovery] protocol. ... I'll switch-hit again, later in the season," he said.
Adrianza underwent surgery in October to repair a badly torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder. It was thought he would need six months to recover, so it's encouraging to see him play in the first spring game even with his limitation at the plate. However, the injury and the signing of versatile Marwin Gonzalez could severely limit his playing time off the bench.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
What changes in AL-only drafts?
Cutting the player pool in half creates a number of scarcities. Scott White highlights some...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleeper picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...