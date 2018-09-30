Adrianza is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Adrianza rides the pine for the second straight game as Willians Astudillo grabs another start at third base for the Twins. Adrianza could still make an appearance off the bench, but currently has a .251/.301/.379 slash line with six home runs in 335 at-bats heading into the season finale.

