Adrianza will start at first base and bat seventh Monday against the Braves.

He'll crack the lineup for the fourth time in five games, despite going hitless in 10 at-bats over his prior three starts. Adrianza's ability to cover multiple spots in the infield and outfield enhance his playing-time outlook, but Marwin Gonzalez and Luis Arraez offer similar versatility with higher offensive floors. With that in mind, Adrianza will likely be hard pressed to maintain an everyday spot in the lineup, especially since the Twins are currently down only one regular player (Byron Buxton).