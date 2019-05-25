Adrianza went 3-for-4 and with a three-run homer as the Twins defeated the White Sox 8-1 on Saturday.

Adrianza drove in four runs and his homer off Kelvin Herrera was his third since May 12. The 29-year-old nevertheless still bats at the bottom of the Twins' lineup, and has a lackluster .231/.333/.397 slash line with no stolen bases this season.