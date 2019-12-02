Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Remaining with Twins
Adrianza signed a one-year, $1.6 million contract with the Twins on Monday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Adrianza posted a career-best .349 OBP over 84 games with the Twins in 2019 to earn him a raise prior to hitting free agency after the 2020 season. The versatile infielder is unlikely to carve out a starting role next year given the Twins' depth, but he could still see a relatively consistent role in order to provide load management for the starting infielders.
