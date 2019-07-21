Adrianza went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over Oakland.

Adrianza finished a home run shy of the cycle but drove in the game-tying run in the ninth inning before scoring on Max Kepler's walk-off single. The 29-year-old utility man has scored 26 runs and driven in 17 in his limited playing time this season.