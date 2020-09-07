Adrianza went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored Sunday in the Twins' 10-8 loss to the Tigers.

Adrianza cracked the lineup for the third time in four games Sunday, filling in for a resting Josh Donaldson at third base. With Jorge Polanco getting Monday's series finale off, Adrianza will stick in the starting nine at shortstop and will bat eighth, but don't expect his run of increased playing time to continue much longer. Once designated hitter Nelson Cruz (hip) and Max Kepler (groin) are deemed healthy, the Twins will have their optimal lineup at full strength.